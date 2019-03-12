Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

WRI opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,827,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,116,000 after buying an additional 606,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 63.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,449,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

