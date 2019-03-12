Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2019 – Monroe Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/7/2019 – Monroe Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “▪ MRCC posted adjusted NII/share of $0.38 for 4Q18, a penny short of our estimate but well above the $0.35/share quarterly dividend. However, we note that the incentive fee was not earned for the second consecutive quarter due to further declines in NAV. We think that there will be no incentive fee in 1Q19 and a partial incentive fee in 2Q19.



▪ NAV/share decreased Q/Q to $12.66 from $12.97 and Y/Y from $13.77. Monroe had $24.4mm of realized losses on the quarter which we expect were driven by the exit of previous non-accruals TPP Operating and Millennial Brands. At 9/30/18, these companies had a combined $21.3mm of unrealized depreciation. Education Corporation of America (ECA) was placed on non-accrual during the quarter with a total cost (both loan and preferred) of $9.8mm. The loan continued to be carried at cost but the preferred was marked down to 61% of cost. In aggregate, non-accruals were marked at 83% of cost and we think it is certainly possible for these to be marked down further going forward. Also, with new credit issues continuing to pop up we think the market will likely take a “wait and see” approach with MRCC before deciding to give shares a higher valuation.



▪ Although Monroe has ample dry powder for portfolio growth as regulatory D/E (excluding the SBIC) finished 2018 at 0.53x and the company upsized its credit facility and reduced its asset coverage requirement, we expect little incremental benefit for shareholders as base fees were not scaled down over 1.00x D/E.



▪ We are revising our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.57 from $1.50 (due to reduced incentive fees modeled) and are rolling out our 2020 adjusted NII/share estimate of $1.58.”

3/1/2019 – Monroe Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2019 – Monroe Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – Monroe Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,426. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $259.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.15%. Analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,011.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $152,978 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

