Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TEGNA (TGNA)

3/8/2019 – TEGNA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are using a 2019-based price target of $17 for TGNA, assigning a 9x two-year-forward EV/EBITDA multiple reflecting the industry-leading positions in its broadcasting and related digital businesses. TEGNA is committed to returning capital to shareholders via a $0.28 annual dividend (yielding 1.9%) and share repurchases. TEGNA is focused on using its industry-leading position in broadcasting to establish and grow related programming and digital initiatives.””

3/1/2019 – TEGNA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – TEGNA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2019 – TEGNA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TEGNA is able to reach customers beyond its traditional business and serve additional markets with the help of its local OTT advertising network, Premion. The service has expanded the company’s reach to 200 markets from the earlier 39 markets. Additionally, TEGNA continues to benefit from higher paid-up subscribers, both MVPD and OTT subscribers, and increased revenues from political advertisements. Moreover, the company’s agreement to acquire two leading stations, WTOL and KWES, in Ohio and Texas is expected to boost its market share, which is a positive. Notably, estimates have been stable over the past seven days ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues.”

2/28/2019 – TEGNA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

2/6/2019 – TEGNA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEGNA continues to benefit from higher paid-up subscribers, both MVPD and OTT subscribers, and increased revenues from political advertisements. Additionally, TEGNA’s agreement to acquire two leading stations, WTOL and KWES, in Ohio and Texas is expected to boost its market share, which is a positive. Moreover, Premion, which is helping the company reach customers beyond its traditional business, has expanded its reach to 200 markets from the earlier 39 markets. Notably, estimates have been stable over the past seven days ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

1/15/2019 – TEGNA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s acquisition of two leading stations, WTOL and KWES, in Ohio and Texas is expected to be accretive to its free cash flow immediately and to earnings in less than a year after close. Additionally, Premion, which is helping the company reach customers beyond its traditional business, has expanded its reach to 200 markets from 39 markets earlier. Moreover, the company continues to benefit from higher paid-up subscribers, both MVPD and OTT subscribers, and increased revenues from political advertisements. Political revenues recorded an all-time high, including presidential election years and came well above the previous mid-term election in 2014. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Moreover, its shares have also underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 487,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,113. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

In related news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $406,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

