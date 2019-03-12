WEC Energy Group (WEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.56

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 56573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $504,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,719 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.