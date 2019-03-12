WBI BullBear Quality 2000 ETF (WBID) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

WBI BullBear Quality 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBID) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBID traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896. WBI BullBear Quality 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

