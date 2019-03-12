Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 128,759 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624,703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,973,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 91,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

