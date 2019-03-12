Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Viveve Medical to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 22,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,591. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $1.00 price objective on Viveve Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.
About Viveve Medical
Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.
