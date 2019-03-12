Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Viveve Medical to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 22,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,591. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $1.00 price objective on Viveve Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/viveve-medical-vive-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveve Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Viveve Medical worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.