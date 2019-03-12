Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.50. 32,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,531. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/vivaldi-capital-management-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-etf-ibb.html.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.