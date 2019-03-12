Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,399 Clorox Co (CLX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after acquiring an additional 752,085 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clorox by 48,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,794,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clorox by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,828,000 after buying an additional 1,962,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,173,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,403,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,251. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,003. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

