Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Stake Raised by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,034 shares during the period. Virtusa comprises approximately 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Virtusa worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virtusa by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In other news, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $45,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $60,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,907 shares in the company, valued at $28,149,612.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,769 shares of company stock worth $8,234,246. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Stake Raised by Portolan Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/virtusa-co-vrtu-stake-raised-by-portolan-capital-management-llc.html.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.