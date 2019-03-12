Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Virco Mfg. from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 4.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

