VIP Tokens (VIP) Price Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. VIP Tokens has a total market capitalization of $50,085.00 and $0.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIP Tokens has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIP Tokens coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens Coin Profile

VIP Tokens (VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin . The official website for VIP Tokens is viptokens.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling VIP Tokens

VIP Tokens can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIP Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIP Tokens should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIP Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

