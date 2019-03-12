Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 38,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,079. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,000,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,400,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,750,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $4,950,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

