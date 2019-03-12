Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,127 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vince were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vince during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vince by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vince by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of VNCE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vince Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 26.04%.

Vince Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

