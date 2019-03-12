Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

