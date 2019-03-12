Verastem Inc (VSTM) Shares Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Verastem by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verastem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Verastem Inc has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

