Vera Bradley (VRA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.18. 994,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 254,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The stock has a market cap of $330.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,532.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $117,910.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,163 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,889 shares of company stock worth $1,859,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

