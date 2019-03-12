VEON (VEON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEON. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.27.

VEON opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.83. VEON has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VEON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in VEON in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.