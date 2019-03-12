Vault Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1,315.00 (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Vault Coin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vault Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00032398 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vault Coin Coin Profile

Vault Coin (VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

