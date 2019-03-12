VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) Position Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the fourth quarter valued at $6,958,000.

BMV VWOB opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 1 year low of $1,400.00 and a 1 year high of $1,606.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

