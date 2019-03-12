Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Position Trimmed by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.12. 67,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

