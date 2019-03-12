Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $106,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.