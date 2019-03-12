Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,288 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,474 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,343,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,241,000 after acquiring an additional 803,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 245,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,381. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $85.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-shares-sold-by-roundview-capital-llc.html.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.