Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,652 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,728,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 451,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,571. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,652 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/van-eck-associates-corp-sells-4652-shares-of-hollyfrontier-corp-hfc.html.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.