Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 131,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,083,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 313,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,874. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 131,212 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/van-eck-associates-corp-purchases-shares-of-131212-spdr-gold-minishares-trust-gldm.html.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.