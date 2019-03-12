Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 131,212 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 131,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,083,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.
Shares of GLDM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 313,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,874. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.45.
