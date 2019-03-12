Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,975. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

