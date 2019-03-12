Valero Energy (VLO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.01.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $91,065,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,863.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 1,054,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after buying an additional 982,198 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.