Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $40,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 18,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

INTC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 208,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,699,623. The company has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,469. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

