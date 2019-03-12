USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in USA Truck by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in USA Truck by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,372. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

