Upland Software (UPLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $54.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 17,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 207,882 shares.The stock last traded at $41.33 and had previously closed at $39.91.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,978,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $862.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

