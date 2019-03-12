United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in AMERCO (UHAL)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 672,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 165,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total value of $32,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,945. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $387.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $919.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.87 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 10.02%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

