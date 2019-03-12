United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 242.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,806 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.11% of Verisign worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verisign by 41,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,754,322 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

VRSN traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.03. 8,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,158. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

