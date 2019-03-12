United Services Automobile Association Has $22.43 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,827 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.24% of Iron Mountain worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 124.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $304,148.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $475,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,161 shares of company stock worth $1,515,798. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 30,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,375. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

