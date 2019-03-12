United Services Automobile Association Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $467,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at $32,485,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

TRV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 205,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,971. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $143.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

