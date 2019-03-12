Twilio (TWLO) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $122.09 on Monday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $72,215.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $666,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $42,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.