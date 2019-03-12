Triumph Group (TGI) Bonds Drop 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) bonds fell 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.50 and were trading at $96.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 908,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,454. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.55. Triumph Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $807.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 149.35% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,220,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,848,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth about $24,533,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

