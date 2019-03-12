Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,973. The firm has a market cap of $835.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.75 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

