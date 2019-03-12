Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $4,788.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

