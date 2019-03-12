TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $136,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,134.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $11,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $9,732,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,853 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.