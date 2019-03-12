TransAlta Renewables Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$12.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.00 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.39%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of October 19, 2018, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,421 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

