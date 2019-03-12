Traders Sell Shares of Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Traders sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $89.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.36 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Oracle had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $52.80

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $174,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,945,486 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 482,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

