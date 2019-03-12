Traders Buy Shares of Lamb Weston (LW) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $25.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.69 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Lamb Weston had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Lamb Weston traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $69.70
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
