Traders Buy Shares of Lamb Weston (LW) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $25.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.69 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Lamb Weston had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Lamb Weston traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $69.70

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.14.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 160.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Lamb Weston (LW) on Weakness” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/traders-buy-shares-of-lamb-weston-lw-on-weakness.html.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.