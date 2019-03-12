Traders Buy Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $46.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.52 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cognizant Technology Solutions had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Cognizant Technology Solutions traded down ($0.57) for the day and closed at $71.78Specifically, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,126.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,346. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.
The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,452,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,009,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $154,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
