Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,299,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $609,469.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 617,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,706.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,311,264 shares in the company, valued at $51,009,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,534,950 shares of company stock worth $830,906,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

