Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.26. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

