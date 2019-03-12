Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,754 SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

SKM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

