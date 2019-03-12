Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, Director Thomas R. Verhage sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $706,639 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

FELE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,227. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/tortoise-index-solutions-llc-reduces-position-in-franklin-electric-co-fele.html.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.