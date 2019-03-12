Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,794 shares of company stock valued at $482,559. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

