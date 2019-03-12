TOKYO Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One TOKYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a market cap of $29,560.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKYO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2,406.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002567 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015135 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004769 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 361,331,549 coins and its circulating supply is 252,134,822 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info . TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

