Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tiptree stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Tiptree worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

